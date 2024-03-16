Don’t be Tempted by Cheap Biryanis, They are Adulterated and Unhygienic

Hyderabad: There is no argument in asserting that biryani is the cherished food choice of millions of people. But here is a word of caution-biryani being sold for just `90 may not be safe to eat. In fact, it could lead to serious health complications.

Officials have warned that some vendors might be using harmful ingredients to make them available at cheaper rates, putting people's health at risk.

Food inspector Sudarshan Reddy said "There are around 70,000 to 90,000 food stalls, including small vendors, in the city. Food quality comes in three categories-"misbranded," which means falsely representing brands; "substandard," which involves using artificial colours; and "unsafe," which causes serious health complications.”

He said that those caught preparing unsafe food will face legal action. Currently, over 500 have been booked for such offences.

He further explained "The oils they use are not good, and hygiene is a concern."

He said that such oils contain over 25 polar compounds, which are considered carcinogenic and can lead to cancer and other illnesses. Oils with over 30 polar compounds are even more dangerous, he said.

On the challenges of testing every food stall on the roads, he said that they have launched "food safety on wheels," a program focused on food safety introduced by the central government a year ago. He emphasized the importance of consumers being cautious about the food they consume. Complaints can be lodged on the landline number 21111111.

Meanwhile, gastroenterologist Dr P. Shravan Kumar from Gandhi Hospital said. "The reason biryani is sold at a lower price is because of use of poor quality ingredients and layer chicken, which are cheaper. Consuming such biryani regularly can lead to gastrointestinal viruses and other complications.”

He also noted that in a recent operation, authorities seized a large quantity of adulterated ginger and garlic, which is also a worrisome development.