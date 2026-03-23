Domestic Workers Should Be Recognised As Essential Service Workers: BJP’s K Laxman

New Delhi: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Monday urged the government to recognise domestic workers as essential service workers and strengthen their inclusion in welfare programmes. Raising the issue through a Special Mention in the Upper House, Laxman said, domestic workers are among the most unorganised segments of the workforce.

"Domestic workers perform essential work such as cleaning, cooking, caregiving and childcare, supporting millions of households and enabling the functioning of the urban economy," he said.

According to the eShram portal, there are 2.89 crore domestic and householder workers in the country, a large portion of whom are women, migrants and those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Despite their crucial role, most domestic workers continue to work without written contracts, fixed wages, social security coverage and proper grievance redressal mechanisms, he noted.

Laxman acknowledged that the government has taken steps to support unorganised workers through initiatives such as the eShram portal and the Code on Social Security, 2020, which aims to extend social security benefits across sectors.

However, he pointed out that domestic workers face unique challenges as their workplace is inside private homes, making regulation and protection difficult.

"Many remain vulnerable to irregular wages, long working hours and sudden termination," he said.

Laxman urged the government to consider recognising domestic workers as essential service workers and to strengthen their inclusion in welfare programmes through better registration, access to social security and effective grievance redressal mechanisms