Domestic Help Kidnaps Eight Month Baby, Police Rescue Victim Within Three Hours

Hyderabad: Three teams of city police rescued an eight-month-old baby from the clutches of her kidnapper who was the family’s domestic help, within three hours.

Police said the accused Shehnaz Begum, alias Nusrath Begum, 38, had recently joined as a domestic help in the house of Faizaan Ahmed Siddique and his wife Umaima Begum in Vijaynagar Colony. Shehnaz kidnapped the couple’s eight-month old daughter Ameira and was fleeing to Zaheerabad when police teams tracked her at the bus stop and arrested her.

Siddique said his wife had gone to a nursing home along with their daughter and Shehnaz Begum. When she returned after her check-up, the baby was nowhere to be found and the domestic help was also missing with her phone switched off.

Faizan said he and his cousins searched the nearby lanes but could not find them. “Around at 9.45 pm we lodged a complaint with the police,” said Faizan, who runs a cardboard manufacturing unit in Asifnagar.

Madannapet inspector B. Srinivas said IT teams checked CCTV camera footage and spotted Shehnaz was spotted entering the Guddibowli slums along with three men.

“We formed three special teams with the Madannapet police, the south-east zone task force and the IT force,” said south-east zone DCP D. Janaki. An alert was sounded across police stations.

Shehnaz was seen catching a bus headed to Zaheerabad at the MGBS but by the time police reached there the bus had left. The three male suspects got down at Sadasivpet while Shehnaz deboarded at Zaheerabad. A woman constable from Zaheerabad police caught hold of Shehnaz around 12.20 am. The special teams reached the spot, arrested Shehnaz and rescued the baby.

During interrogation, Shehnaz, a native of Chhattisgarh and a resident of Kalburagi (Gulbarga) district of Karnataka, revealed that she wanted to sell Ameira, Janaki said. Police registered a case of kidnap under IPC Section 363 against Shehnaz.