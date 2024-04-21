Doctors remove 9 iron nails from Cherlapally remand prisoner’s stomach

Hyderabad: Nine iron nails were recovered from the stomach of a remand prisoner in Cherlapally Central Prison after successfully conducting an operation by doctors of Gandhi hospital on Saturday.



After the prisoner Mohammed Shaik, 32, complained of severe stomach pain, the prison officials rushed him to the Gandhi hospital where doctors first took X-ray and found metal objects in his stomach.

Doctors found that Shaik was developing severe stomach pain when metal objects were coming in contact with intestine and other internal organs and referred him to the gastroenterology department at the hospital.

The gastroenterology department headed by Professor Shravan Kumar examined the patient and carried out an operation through endoscopy. It took 45 minutes for the doctors to remove nine iron nails from the patient’s stomach. Shaik informed doctors that he consumed 16 nails on various occasions but doctors managed to remove only nine.

The condition of the prisoner is stable after the operation.

However, it is not yet clear as to how Shaik managed to secure nails in the high security Cherlapally prison. Confusion is still prevailing whether he consumed nails unintentionally or to end his life. Nevertheless, the Prisons and Correctional Services department has ordered an internal probe into the factors that prompted Shaik to consume nails and how he managed to secure them.