Doctor performs CPR to elderly passenger at Delhi airport

New Delhi: A doctor saved the life of passenger by performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to him after he suddenly collapsed at Delhi airport.



A video of the doctor performing CPR to a 60-year-old passenger went viral on various social media platforms on Wednesday. The woman doctor performed CRP to the elderly person till he regained his conscious, requesting the airport staff for medical emergency services for proper treatment to him.

After the passenger’s condition became normal, she advised him to breathe slowly. The other passengers at the airport appreciated the doctor for her prompt response in giving timely treatment to the senior citizen.

