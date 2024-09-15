Doctor, cop in CBI custody for 'larger conspiracy' into rape, murder at R G Kar Hospital

Kolkata: The CBI on Sunday highlighted a ‘larger conspiracy’ at a city court into the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty lady doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital to get former RGKMCH principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and a cop in its custody for three-days.



Dr Ghosh and the cop, Abhijit Mondal, who was the officer-in-charge at the Tala police station that covers RGKMCH, were arrested by the special crime branch of the CBI on Saturday night for their role in the main case.

While Dr Ghosh has been booked for destruction of evidence on the pretext of ordering repair and reconstruction of the seminar hall, the crime scene, on August 10, Dr Ghosh faces the charge of delay in registering the FIR apparently on the instructions of Dr Ghosh.

Dr Ghosh, who was earlier arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the CBI for his role in the financial irregularities at the RGKMCH during his tenure, was in jail custody. He was produced at the Alipore Court on Sunday from the Presidency Correctional Home.

Praying for a three-day remand for Dr Ghosh and Mr Mondal, CBI counsel submitted that both the accused had a ‘larger conspiracy’ as they spoke to each other many times over phone on August 9, the day when the crime happened.

He also pointed out that the police registered the FIR several hours after the crime to allow the destruction of evidence at the place of occurrence in a systematic way. The judge later granted the CBI remand prayer.



