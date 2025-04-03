DMK to move Supreme Court on Waqf Bill passed in Lok Sabha: Stalin

Chennai: Taking strong exception to the passage of the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday said his party would file a case in the Supreme Court against the Bill.

The CM, who came to the Assembly wearing a black badge to protest against the passing of the Bill, said adopting the amendment at 2 am "at the behest of a few allies" despite the opposition of the majority parties in India, "is an attack on the structure of the Constitution."

"This is an act that disturbs religious harmony. To highlight this, we are participating in today's Assembly proceedings wearing black badges," the chief minister told the House.

"I would like to inform you that a case will be filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) against this controversial amendment. Tamil Nadu will fight against the Union government's law which destroys the autonomy of the Waqf Board and threatens the minority Muslim population," Stalin said amidst thumping of desk by the Treasury.

He pointed out that the state Assembly had already passed a resolution House on March 27, against the proposed amendment as it would seriously affect the religious harmony of India besides the minority Muslim community.

He said it was highly condemnable that the amendment of the Waqf Act has been passed in the Lok Sabha despite 232 MPs voting against it and this was not an ordinary number, and the number may increase. Only 288 members voted in its favour, he said.