DMK terms BJP’s 100 questions as humbug

Chennai: The ‘100 questions’ raised against the DMK through paid full page newspaper advertisements by the BJP on Tuesday was a sheer humbug by the party that had refused to answer the plethora of questions, raised at least a 100 times, on its failure to honour its election promises in the past 10 years of rule, the DMK said.



Responding to the ‘100 questions,’ the DMK, pointing to the BJP's charge that 43 of the promises in the DMK manifesto for the 2021 Assembly elections had not yet been implemented, said that it meant that the DMK government had honoured 462 of the total 504 promises and that the rest would be implemented in the next two years of its tenure.

Only after honouring all the promises given in 2021 would the DMK face the 2026 Assembly elections, which the people of Tamil Nadu and all the honest political parties knew about other than the BJP that was not politically honest, the DMK said.

It was the DMK that taught the nation about the democratic practice of coming out with a manifesto before an election and then implementing the promises given in it before the next elections, the statement said, adding that the BJP would not be aware of it.

Mentioning that the BJP was yet to honour the promises it gave to the people n 2014 despite 10 years of rule, the DMK said that the BJP was only capable of asking questions and not answering questions, reminding one of the character Tharumi in the Tamil film, ‘Thiruvilaiadal.’

When Lord Shiva appeared before the grumling Tharumi, in the film, and asked him if he would like to take questions or raise them, Tharumi would say that he only know to ask questions and not answer them.

The BJP could not answer the questions raised at least a 100 times because it had not done anything, it said and referred to, among other things, the setting up of AIIMS in Madurai, for which the announcement was made in 2015 and the foundation laid in 2019, after which no work was carried out at the site.

Only after State Minister for Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin picked up the lone brick from the site and went around the State displaying it at meetings to symbolize the neglect of the ‘AIIMS’ project did some work happen at the site, it said.

It asked the BJP government as to why did not respond to demands from the State for relief when floods affected the southern districts and also the northern districts in two instances last year and why it did not even console the affected people when it rushed an assistance of Rs 1000 crore to Gujarat the moment the State was hit by floods and even without the State government asking for it.

Was not Tamil Nadu, too, part of India and was not Modi the Prime Minister for the whole of India, the DMK asked, demanding the reply from the BJP that connived at loan defaulters fleeing to other countries after taking loans to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees.

The DMK said that the BJP’s trickery to divert the attention of the people by raising 100 false questions would not work as it was nothing by total deception.