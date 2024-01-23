DMK Manifesto Committee to Tour TN

Chennai:The manifesto committee of the DMK, headed by its deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, would tour various places in the State from February 5 to 23, meeting people from various walks of life and receiving their petition.

The committee met at the Anna Arivialayam premises on Tuesday and discussed the modus operandi of their operations. Later Kanimozhi called on Chief Minister M K Stalin and then released the tour programme, under which arrangements would be made for people to submit their petitions when the team visited their respective centres.

Among the groups of the people whose opinions would be taken into account before the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections was formulated, are: industrialists, educationalists, fisherfolk, MSME entrepreneurs, migrant workers, students, environmentalists, doctors, NGOs and employees in the government and private offices.

In the last days between February 21 to 23, the committee would meet people in Chennai after concluding their tour that would begin from Thoothukudi.

The other party leaders and functionaries who are part of the committee include T K S Elangovan, A K S Vijayan, P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, T R B Rajaa, Kovi Chezhiyan, K R N Rajeshkumar, C V M P Ezhilarasan, M P Abdullah, Ezhilan Naganathan and Priya.