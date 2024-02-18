DMK Launches its Election Campaign

Chennai: The ruling DMK in the State launched its election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday with the Chief Minister M K Stalin putting out a message in X, announcing the commencement of electioneering to defeat fascism and make the INDIA coalition wing and State Minister for Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing a public meeting in Ramanathapuram.

Propaganda meetings were also held in several other places with prominent leaders addressing the crowds as the campaign, titled ‘Stalin’s Voice to Redeem the Rights, kicked off in earnest, ahead of the other parties.