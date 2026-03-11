DMK Failed To Curb Crime; NDA Will Ensure Law And Order: Modi

Tiruchirappalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday read out a litany of serious charges against the DMK government in the state, alleging that it had failed to contain crimes against women and children and assured the people that the NDA, once voted to power, will ensure that women lived without fear. “We will provide good law and order. It’s criminals who will live in fear, not the people,” the Prime Minister said addressing a rally of the NDA here.

Karaikkudi, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions, including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union ministers Piyush Goyal and L. Murugan, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagendhran.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 89 rural roads spanning 370 km in Tamil Nadu, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. “Each of these roads is not just a piece of infrastructure, patients can access better healthcare, students can travel to schools and colleges comfortably, farmers can travel to different places to sell their produce or to buy inputs overall, each roads lift the rural economy and increases ease of living,” he said.

On the foundation stone laid for a greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on NH-81, Modi recalled his visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram for the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival last year. “We celebrated 1,000 years of the beginning of the construction of the Grand Temple by Emperor Rajendra Chola. It is a UNESCO recognised site visited by tourists across the world. Today, we are laying the foundation stone of an important highway project there. The existing highway is very close to the temple causing safety concern to the pilgrims. With the construction of a new bypass, other vehicles will now be diverted away from the temple. This means better safety for everyone." he said.

Modi said the Bharat Petroleum City Gas Distribution project would provide piped natural gas to nearly nine lakh families and hundreds of commercial organisations.



Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched a slew of infrastructure projects ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections in the state, and said the Union government was aiming at creating a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India.The projects he inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for, entailing an investment of about Rs 5,650 crore across the state, “would create thousands of jobs for the youth,” the Prime Minister said. “These projects are about infrastructure, clean energy, petroleum-related manufacturing, highways, railways and rural roads. They will boost energy access, connectivity and create thousands of jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu,” he said.The NDA has big plans for the progress of Tamil Nadu, Modi said. “We have made the state a part of the rare earth corridor. We have proposed the Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Hyderabad bullet train project,” he said.He accused the DMK of “delaying” the scheme to build houses for the rural poor because they were afraid that the people would credit the central government for it.Pointing out that farmers of the Cauvery delta districts were the backbone of Tamil Nadu’s food security, the Prime Minister said they deserved fair prices, good facilities and modern storage infrastructure. He assured to create grain warehouses for farmers.Responding to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s charge that the Union government denied funds to the state, Modi said since 2014, the central government disbursed about Rs 3 lakh crore through devolution alone. “This is many times more than the amount given during the earlier Congress regime,” he added.The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's city gas distribution network in Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations.Modi also dedicated to the nation the Rs 1,490 crore IOCL lube plant in Chennai. “You would be proud to know that this is one of the world’s largest facilities of its kind. This plant will fulfill the demand of many important industries both in Tamil Nadu and outside. The increase in local production of lubricants also reduces imports and saves money for the nation,” he said.The Prime Minister flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains -- the Nagercoil–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Podanur (Coimbatore)–Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express, two express trains - the Rameswaram –Mangaluru Express and the Tirunelveli–Mangaluru Express, and a new train service between Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur-