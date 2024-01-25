DK Shivakumar Rushes to Meet Congress MLA Amid Political Turmoil

Bengaluru: Despite assertion by Athani Congress MLA Laxman Savadi on Thursday that he will continue in the Congress party, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar rushed to the residence of his party legislator and former minister Laxman Savadi in Bengaluru city fearing poaching of MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party and held talks with him reportedly to ensure that he stayed with the Congress party.

The visit of Shivakumar to meet Laxman Savadi assumed significance after party MLC and former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar quit the party to return to BJP in New Delhi on Thursday. Shettar quit the Congress party reportedly assuring both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that he will not quit the Congress party.

In a chat with reporters, Shivakumar expressed confidence that none of the leaders would quit the Congress party and Shettar’s quitting the party was a different issue.

In Bengaluru, Laxman Savadi made it clear to the reporters during a chat that “I will continue in the Congress party. The question of joining BJP is not before me.” Regarding quitting by Jagadeesh Shettar, Savadi said that leaders do politics as per their convenience and stated that he had no idea why Shettar left the Congress party.

Savadi said Shettar should make it clear ‘Why he came to the Congress party and what made him quit the party.” Continuing, he said, “BJP is in need of leaders when Lok Sabha polls are round the corner and it is inevitable for them.” Savadi said leaders do get invited (from BJP) to return by forgetting the past and leaders do indulge in politics as per their convenience.

It may be recalled here that Laxman Savadi and Jagadeesh Shettar were in BJP and they were denied party ticket to contest Assembly polls in 2023.

While Shettar sought re-election from the Hubballi Central Assembly seat, Savadi wanted to be fielded from the Athani Assembly seat in Belagavi. Shettar and Savadi belong to the politically dominant Lingayat community which forms a major chunk of votes in north Karnataka districts of Karnataka.

The Congress party fielded Shettar from Hubballi Central Assembly seat which he lost to BJP nominee while Laxman Savadi entered the Assembly winning Athani Assembly seat as a Congress nominee. Later, Congress party returning power in Karnataka nominated Jagadeesh Shettar as an MLC.