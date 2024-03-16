DK Aruna Monitors Arrangements for PM’s Public Meeting at Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha candidate D.K. Aruna appealed to people to participate in large numbers in the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagarkurnool on Saturday to continue the development works that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had started under his leadership.

She along with the party Nagarkurnool candidate P. Bharat and senior leader N.V.S.S. Prabhakar reviewed the arrangements at the venue of the public meeting. She made suggestions to create special galleries for women and media. Stating that the Modi wave was sweeping across the country, Aruna said the united Palamuru district can develop only under the Modi rule.



The public meeting will take place in an open ground on Nagarkurnool – Kalwakurthy road on Saturday morning.







