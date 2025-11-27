Divis Foundation Joins UNICEF India Leaders in Special Interaction with David Beckham

UNICEF India hosted an intimate gathering of esteemed leaders and changemakers, coinciding with the visit of UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador, Sir David Beckham, to India. The special gathering took place on Thursday, 27 November 2025, at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, provided a unique opportunity for guests to engage with UNICEF's work for children in India and globally.



Ms Nilima Divi, Managing Trustee – Divis Foundation and Dr Pramod Gaddam President - Divis Foundation Hyderabad joined Sir David Beckham and other influential leaders to discuss advancing opportunities for children.



Sir David Beckham, renowned football icon and UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador, shared his experiences and advocacy for child rights, highlighting the organization's efforts to improve the lives of the most vulnerable children.



This exclusive event aims to foster dialogue, inspiration, and collective commitment to advancing opportunities for children, aligning with UNICEF's mission to ensure every child has access to quality education, healthcare, and protection.



UNICEF India is privileged to host this gathering, bringing voices to drive meaningful change for India's children.

