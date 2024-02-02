Top
Distressed Auto Driver Set His Auto On Fire In Front Of Praja Bhavan

DC Correspondent
1 Feb 2024 6:47 PM GMT
Distressed Auto Driver Set His Auto On Fire In Front Of Praja Bhavan
Police said auto driver had taking to drinking and was facing difficulty in securing passengers, said Panjagutta inspector Shoban Bandari. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: A distressed autorickshaw driver, Munavath Devula, 45, of Miyapur set his vehicle on fire in front of Praja Bhavan on Thursday evening. Police present at the spot took him away and tried to douse the flames. He was counselled and handed over to his family.

Police said he had taking to drinking and was facing difficulty in securing passengers, said Panjagutta inspector Shoban Bandari.

