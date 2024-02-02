Distressed Auto Driver Set His Auto On Fire In Front Of Praja Bhavan

Hyderabad: A distressed autorickshaw driver, Munavath Devula, 45, of Miyapur set his vehicle on fire in front of Praja Bhavan on Thursday evening. Police present at the spot took him away and tried to douse the flames. He was counselled and handed over to his family.

Police said he had taking to drinking and was facing difficulty in securing passengers, said Panjagutta inspector Shoban Bandari.