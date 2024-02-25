Dissidence Starts After TD-JS List Announced

Kakinada: The five Godavari districts are said to be a stronghold of Jana Sena. But the party floated by cine actor Pawan Kalyan has got only two seats in the region – Rajanagaram and Kakinada Rural in the first list, while Telugu Desam has taken away 16 seats.

This has triggered dissidence within the Jana Sena. In P. Gannavaram assembly constituency, TD has announced Saripella Rajesh Kumar as its candidate. Expressing anger over this, Gannavaram TD president T. Sathibabu has resigned from the party.



After announcement of TD’s Jyothula Venkata Appa Rao (Nehru)’s candidature from Jaggampet constituency, the Jana Sena in-charge of the constituency P. Suryachandra Rao has protested, saying poor and middle class cannot get tickets from political parties.



Kakinada Rural seat has been announced for Jana Sena political affairs committee member Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji). This has led to followers of Telugu Desam leader and former MLA Pilli Anantha Lakshmi expressing her unhappiness.

Meanwhile, Yanamala Divya is only one woman in the first list in Godavari districts. Sitting MLA of Rajamahendravaram Urban Adireddy Bhavani has not been given the ticket. But her husband Adireddy Srinivas has bagged the Rajamahendravaram Urban ticket.