Dissent In Congress Over Domkol Ticket

BERHAMPORE: After Trinamul Congress and BJP, now Congress also faced discontent over ticket distribution for Assembly Election in West Bengal. On Monday, a group of angry Congress workers protested their party's candidature of Shahnaz Begum at Domkol seat in Murshidabad.

They also put their party office under lock and key. The protest, which took place a day after Congress announced its candidates at 284 seats among 294 from New Delhi, was led by Murshidabad district vice president Bikash Ghosh and Domkal Sub Division president Abdur Rahman of the party.

They alleged, "We will not tolerate the decision of AICC, state Congress and Murshidabad district Congress to field an outsider here. Shahnaz is an opportunist. She joined our party but still remains a TMC Zila Parishad member. She should be replaced within 24 hours, otherwise, we will field an independent candidate against her."

Rejecting their charges, Ms Begum claimed, "My party made me the candidate. I am a daughter and daughter-in-law at Domkal apart from being a bonafide voter. I resigned as a TMC Zila Parishad member and joined Congress a few months ago. Abdur Rahman wanted to contest the polls here. So his followers revolted. I however believe they will vote for Congress."

She has also launched her campaign. TMC already fielded its outgoing MLA of Debra in West Midnapore, Humayun Kabir at Domkal. The retired IPS officer recently faced resentment within TMC for being an outsider also. Interestingly, he had served as SP(Murshidabad) and SDPO (Kandi) in his career.