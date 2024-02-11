Dispute over Path Leads to Man Setting Uncle on Fire

Hyderabad: A man set his 42-year-old uncle on fire following a dispute over a path in front of his house, at New Bowenpally in Secunderabad on Sunday evening, Bowenpally police said after launching an investigation. The victim survived the attack.

Bowenpally inspector Laxmi Narayana Reddy said the victim Srinivas, who ran a mobile recharge shop, had let out his house at Commissary Bazaar to tenants. The accused, Kondikinda Vinod, stayed opposite this house and there was a dispute between them over the tenants using the path leading to Vinod's house. Vinod used to harass the tenants when they used the path, leading to tension.

Police said that at about 4 pm, Srinivas received a call from a tenant named Pradeep about a water tank issue at the house. When Srinivas went there, Vinod allegedly set on fire a bottle of petrol and hurled it at him. Srinivas was engulfed in flames and neighbours rescued him and sent him to Gandhi Hospital where he was being treated.