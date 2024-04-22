Disproportionate assets case booked against Mahabubabad Sub Registrar

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against Mahabubabad Sub Registrar Grade- I Taslim Mohammed.



The ACB, in a press release issued here on Monday, said Taslim, who is now under suspension, acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during her service.

“As this is an offence punishable under Section 13 (1) (b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 (as amended in 2018), preliminary searches were conducted on Monday at her house and five other various places belonging to her and her relatives,” the release said.

During searches, property documents of houses, open plots and agricultural land documents were found in addition to net cash of Rs.1.92 lakh, bank balance of Rs.98,787, household articles costing Rs. 9.04 lakh, and vehicles costing Rs.23.66 lakh.

The total assets were estimated to be about Rs. 2.94 crore and further verification of additional assets was underway, the press release said, adding that further investigation is on.