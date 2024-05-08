Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election authority urged specially abled persons to register on the ‘Saksham’ mobile application and get free pick and drop facility on May 13, poll day. Volunteers will be present at the polling stations to assist them.

“Till now 500 people have enrolled through the app,” said Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose, GHMC commissioner, in a press conference on Monday.

In addition, all electors who received the voter information slip (VIS) can scan the QR code on it and can be guided by a map facility to the polling station.

Voters in the 15 Assembly segments of Hyderabad district can also check the queue position at polling stations through the ‘PollQRoute’ option on the MY GHMC app.

He said VIS had been distributed to 82 per cent of the electors and the operation would be completed Wednesday.

Out of the 571 people who enrolled for the home voting facility, 533 have already cast their vote. A mop up drive will be held on Wednesday. Of the 16,776 government personnel who have applied for postal ballots 9,266 have cast their vote in the district and facilitation centres will be kept open on May 9 and 10.

Out of the 3,986 polling stations in Hyderabad district 1,050 have been listed as critical. At 453 of these, Central armed police force (CAPF) personnel will be deployed.

“The remaining have been marked by the polling officials based on seven parameters which include the stations where the polling percentage was extremely high or very low,” said an official from the Hyderabad district election authority.

All the polling stations will have a women official too for the convenience of women and web casting will be in place at all the polling stations. In addition to this, CCTV cameras will be set up outside 1,600 polling stations.

As a part model code of conduct enforcement, 1,250 micro observers have also been deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) who will directly report to the observers and not the Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO).

“Since the announcement of elections 1,020 persons have been bound over in 457 cases, and the process will continue till completion of elections,” said Hyderabad Police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy.

Till date 47 cases related to model code of conduct (MCC ) have been booked which include candidates for the Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituency elections.

In the Hyderabad district, cash, liquor, precious metals and freebies worth Rs.38.55 crore have been seized since the model code of conduct came into force. This includes Rs.21. 85 crore cash, 26,573.45 litres (Rs.1 .27 crore), 414.43 kg drugs including ganja (Rs.2.96 crore), 1,144.05 kg precious metals (Rs.12.30 crore) and freebies worth Rs.15.07 lakh.