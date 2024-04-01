Hyderabad: A direct flight will operate from the Shamshabad airport to the temple town of Ayodhya from April 2. The travel time will be two hours. The service will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday and the one-way ticket fare would be Rs.6,999.

After the Ram Temple was inaugurated on January 22, the Railways had started non-stop Aastha trains from different locations in two Telugu States to Ayodhya. TS BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy thanked Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for considering his request for a direct flight to Ayodhya.