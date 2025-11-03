Diplomats Go On BJP Poll Tour

New Delhi: A delegation of foreign diplomats from embassies of several countries, including Japan and the UK, began a two-day visit to Bihar on Sunday to observe the BJP's election campaign and India's democratic process, according to reports. Diplomats from Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, Bhutan and South Africa are part of the delegation, the reports added.

“The visit under the 'Know BJP' initiative, launched by party president J.P. Nadda, is to familiarise the diplomats with the functioning, outreach and organisational strength of the BJP, as well as to provide an on-ground understanding of India's electoral engagement at the grassroots level," Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP foreign affairs department in-charge, was quoted as saying. "The delegation will interact with senior party leaders, observe campaign activities and visit key constituencies," he added.

Earlier, similar delegations had visited Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan during the Assembly elections to experience the BJP's election management and campaign practices. The Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes is on November 14. While 121 Assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, voting will be held in 122 seats in the second phase.