Dilip Ghosh's Wife Wants BJP Ticket to Fight WB Polls

Kolkata: Former West Bengal BJP president Ghosh's wife, Rinku Majumdar, has sought a ticket from their party to contest the upcoming Assembly Election here. She has submitted her bio data to the state BJP office in Salt Lake on January 31.

In her application, Ms Majumdar also requested her party to field her at any of three seats, Midnapore in West Midnapore and Bijpur and New Town in North 24 Parganas. According to her, she was compelled to seek a chance after not getting it earlier.

“I have been with BJP for the last 13 years and reached the state level after serving at the Booth and Mandal levels from grassroots. Why don't I get a chance after working with so much dedication? The party never bothered to make me a Panchayat member even. Contesting polls this time has been in my plans,” Ms Majumdar said on Thursday.

Supporting her, Mr Ghosh said, “My wife has been a party worker longer than me. I have already become an MLA and MP. She has a wish too. Thousands of party workers have applied for tickets. Anyone can do it. The party will decide who will contest where.”