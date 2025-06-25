Dilip Ghosh: No Plan to Leave BJP, Build Another Party

Kolkata: Former Midnapore BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, who has been isolated in his party following his visit to Jagannath Dham at Digha and meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee there, has ruled out his exit from the party and launch of a new outfit.

Mr Ghosh said on Tuesday, “I neither have built a party nor intend to build another. Instead, we have raised the party after struggling for 70 years. That party will fulfill the dreams of the people here. There is no need to raise another party for the purpose. And, we don't do that kind of politics.”

Speculation was rife that the former state BJP president, who is from RSS, may quit and float a separate party, Paschim Banga Hindu Sena, on Hindutva line after he was conspicuous by his absence at two recent major party events after his meeting with the Trinamul Congress supremo and his praise of her for building a Jagannath Temple in the state.

These two events were the programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah in the state.