DigiLocker gov app helps you digitize & store documents

Mumbai: Imagine the plight of a person who has lost the physical copy of his birth certificate, his degrees, investments made, property documents, and other relevant documents in a natural disaster. He would have to run pillar to post to get a duplicate copy of them. To make matters easier, the government in 2015 launched DigiLocker, a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.





Users need to possess an Aadhaar number to use DigiLocker. During registration, user identity is verified using a one-time password (OTP) sent to the linked mobile number. Digilocker is free of cost. You get a storage space of one GB in DigiLocker. A significant benefit of DigiLocker is the faster use of documents. This is because apart from producing physical documents, time is also spent in verifying the same. With DigiLocker, documents are pre-verified and can be submitted instantly. Besides, self-attestation is easier with the E-Sign facility available in DigiLocker.





One can access the Digilocker through the Umang app too. You can access documents at any time from anywhere.



DigiLocker will allow you access to digital versions of various documents including driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards. You even have the option of viewing your CBSE, ICSE, competitive exam scores and even obtaining a verified marksheet through the DigiLocker platform.According to DigiLocker website, till date around 33.28 crore Indians use DigiLocker and have stored 776 crore documents. Around 986 issuers are integrated with DigiLocker including UIDAI, Ministry of Transport, CBSE, ICSE, state education boards, all insurance companies, banks, mutual funds, EPFO, several universities, state municipal corporations, state government departments.Home – This is the home screen of your DigiLocker account, from where you can navigate to other sections of DigiLocker. This also shows a summary of issued documents and a link to get documents from partners integrated with DigiLocker.Issued Documents – This section shows list of URIs (links) of digital documents or certificates issued by the government departments or agencies integrated with DigiLocker. These agencies can issue documents directly into your DigiLocker for your convenience. Cross-agency sharing of documents is possible in DigiLocker. Sharing of documents can be done only with the consent of the account holder.DigiLocker Drive – This section shows all the documents which are uploaded by you. You can update the document type and share these uploaded documents.Activity – This section keeps log of all the activities performed by you in DigiLocker account. The log includes the details about activities such as file upload, download, share, etc.Browse Documents – This section provides the lists of departments and agencies that are registered with DigiLocker as Issuers. If these departments have issued any document/certificate to you, it will appear in the form of a URI (link) in your Issued Documents section.