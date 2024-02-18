Differences Erupt Between BJP MP, Ex-MP

Adilabad: Once again, the differences between Adilabad MLA Soyam Bapu Rao and former MP Rathod Ramesh of BJP have come to the fore ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Both leaders are strong contenders for the party ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha elections from the seat.

Soyam Bapu Rao reacted sharply to the news report published in a vernacular newspaper quoting Rathod Ramesh he told the media in Hyderabad that the former was planning to join the Congress.

In a press release, Soyam Bapu alleged that Ramesh Rathod was spreading rumours against him when Lok Sabha elections were around the corner and termed Rathod a turncoat. Soyam said he would continue forever in the BJP though he would not get the party ticket for MP elections.

Soyam warned Rathod of teaching a lesson if he did not mend his ways. Subsequently, Rathod released a statement saying that he never said anything against Soyam and blamed the media for misquoting him.