Didi: Won't Fill Up SIR Form Until All Others Do; 3 More Deaths Over SIR Fear In WB

KOLKATA/BERHAMPORE: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Thursday that she would not fill up the enumeration form delivered by the booth level officer (BLO) to her residence for the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list until all others do it.

She posted on Facebook, “Yesterday, the concerned BLO came to our locality for a specific work. He delivered forms at my residence after asking about the number of voters at my residence-cum-office. Untill each and every individual of Bengal fill up their forms, I did not and will not fill up mine.”

The CM added, “Different media and newspapers have reported that I came out of my house and received the enumeration form from the BLO in my own hands. This is news is totally false, misleading and a vindictive campaign.”

Meanwhile, another man ended his life while two others died of heart attack in Murshidabad in fear of the SIR. In the afternoon, a hawker, Tarak Saha (54), was found hanging dead from a tree at the courtyard of his house in Gandhi Colony of Berhampore. He used to sell Masala Muri.

His wife Priya Saha said, "I work as a maid. My husband was depressed as our names were not found in the 2002 SIR list. He was panicked about his deportation to Bangladesh.”

In Nowda, a migrant worker, Israel Mollah (65), suffered heart attack and died at home at Chatumara village after learning from his son that names of all the 18 members in their family were missing in the last SIR list.

In Lalbag, Jiten Roy (57) died due to a panic attack on Wednesday at home in Masjidpara as his name did not feature in the 2002 SIR list. He was born at Rajsahi in Bangladesh, had no birth certificate and was worried about his deportation, according to his son Joydeb.