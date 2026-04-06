Didi: Why Haven't Modi, Shah, if Elected by Infiltrators in '24, Resigned Yet?

Berhampore: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah have not resigned from their posts still as they were elected in the Lok Sabha Election in 2024 by those who are now facing deletions on the suspicion of being infiltrators in the special intensive revision of the Election Commission ahead of the Assembly polls here.

The Trinamul Congress supremo, who campaigned for her party candidates in Murshidabad, also called for an uprising against the BJP-rule at the Centre. She later threatened to suspend an outgoing Farakka MLA Monirul Islam from her party if he does not withdraw his candidature for not getting a ticket this time.

Throwing a challenge to union home minister Amit Shah, Ms Banerjee said, “Fight us face-to-face if you have the guts. Why are you taking away the voters' rights? You and the PM both have been elected to power by the voters whose names featured in the 2024 list. If you have come to power based on the infiltrators’ votes, why haven’t you resigned?”

She alleged, “By deleting their votes, you are planning to send them to detention camps. Till I am in power, NRC and detention camps will never be allowed in Bengal. You are trying to take revenge on me. You have changed officers so that they will help you illegitimately to win the polls. They have powers till the date of counting of votes. Even the corporations are under them. I have never heard this before.”

Ms Banerjee claimed, “They are branding people as infiltrators for speaking in Bengali. They have targeted Bengal. After winning Bengal, we will target Delhi. We will oust them from power. An uprising must happen across the country against the BJP. They must be thrown out of power, otherwise, they will ruin the country.”

Referring to outgoing Farakka MLA, the TMC chief said, “I heard he filed his nomination. I have asked him to withdraw it. If he doesn't, I am asking our party MP Khalilur Rahaman to suspend him from our party.” Interestingly, the name of Congress candidate, Mohtab Sheikh, at Farakka which was earlier deleted in the SIR, has been cleared by an appellate tribunal for inclusion in the voters' list following his appeal.