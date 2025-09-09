Didi Wants Peace At Indo-Nepal Border In WB, Also Epic For SIR

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for maintaining peace at the India-Nepal border in the state following a dramatic turbulent political situation in the neighbouring country.

The Trinamul Congress supremo also pushed for including EPIC as a valid nationality proof for the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list. She was speaking to the media at the NSCBI Airport before flying to Siliguri in North Bengal.

Ms Banerjee said, “Nepal is not my country. It is a foreign country. So I can't comment on it. The Government of India will comment on it. Nepal is our neighbouring country. We love Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan and all the bordering nations. If the Government of India tells us anything in the present situation, only then we can say something. Otherwise, it is for the Government of India to take care of the matter.”

She added, “My request to our districts near the border is to kindly maintain peace and ensure that no one gets into any trouble because this is not our matter. Let Nepal decide its internal matter although we love them. We must not interfere in this. But I also believe that if our neighbour stays well, we will also stay well. Let there be peace.”

Asked about the security beef-up at the border, the CM observed, “The Government of India has not told us anything yet. (Regarding border security being intensified) It is obvious and a correct decision. Why should our people face trouble? Unless peace is restored, why should our people get into trouble? Also, it is not our matter.”

On the inclusion of EPIC, the TMC pointed out, “Voter card is an ID proof. The Aadhaar card has been included. Those who do not have it will get it done. I feel the EPIC should also be included (read in SIR). We are against SIR. Three Chief Election Commissioners also said that SIR will take 2-3 years and cannot be done hastily. Our party has taken a stand and it is the same as that of the INDIA bloc.”