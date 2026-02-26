Didi Vows To Save 80k Logical Discrepancy Cases In WB SIR; TMC Chief Claims Work Yet To Start After SC Order

Kolkata: In what may trigger a fresh controversy, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday put the total number of logical discrepancy cases in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list in the state to 80,000 and vowed to save them from deletion.

She however alleged that work has not started even after the Supreme Court (SC) order to depute judges in the SIR to check the huge number of logical discrepancies. Ms Banerjee also expressed her doubt on the fate of the final voters' list, which is scheduled to be out on February 28.

Ms Banerjee told an event in her assembly constituency: Bhowanipore, “SIR is underway. Many lost their voting rights. I'm sad. First, around 58 lakh names were deleted. Later 80 lakhs, instead of 50 lakhs, were marked hideously in the name of logical discrepancies which never existed in the rules.”

She claimed, “If around 20 lakhs aren't considered, still 1.20 crore names would have been dropped. I personally fought it out in the Supreme Court. My petition is still pending. But many days have passed since the order. I don't know what will happen after the final list is out on February 28.”

Levelling a high-voltage charge against the Election Commission, the CM argued, “Even after February 14 as per SC rules, these Chhupa Rustam dropped 1.20 crore names hideously. The logins are with them. I want humanity for humans. I don't need to judge anyone by their religion or political affiliation.”

She added, “I need to see democracy is not destroyed while people's rights remain unaffected. I'm against the removal of anyone's name. Four-five days have passed however since the order was given. Still work has not started.”

Ms Banerjee pointed out, “I don't know how painful it would be for those who won't have their names when the final list will be out on February 28. I pray for them not to lose their rights and get their rights back.”