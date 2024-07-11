Didi Visits Mumbai to Meet India Partners, and Attend Ambani Wedding

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee flew to Mumbai on Thursday to meet her INDIA partners– Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav– on Friday. She will also attend the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.

The CM said at the Kolkata Airport, “I'm going to Mumbai to attend the marriage of the son of Mukeshji. They have invited me repeatedly since Mukeshji graces the Bengal Global Business Summit on our invitation. Everybody is attending. I would not have been able to go. But Mukeshji, Nitaji and their son requested me many times to attend the event.”

She added, “I also have an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray on Friday to discuss politics because it has been a long time since we haven't met after the election. I will visit Sharadji at his residence. One meeting is at 4 pm while another is at 5 pm. Akhilesh is also reaching there tomorrow. I may meet him also. But it is yet to be decided when he will reach there. I will return after attending the marriage.”

The Trinamul Congress supremo also slammed BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and a section of the media for highlighting, ahead of Wednesday’s Assembly bypolls at four seats in the state, an old video of TMC men beating up a person inside a club at Ariadaha in Kamarhati of North 24 Parganas.

She also claimed that BJP leader Arjun Singh was the local MP then. Ms Banerjee said, “Those, who were involved, were arrested and are in jail. Even today at Ranibandh in Bankura, attempts are being made to make the incident of a death viral. I enquired about it and found that it was the fallout of a family dispute or personal enmity. There is nothing political regarding this.”