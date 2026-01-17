Didi Urges CJI to Save Constitution From Disaster

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and others in the judiciary to save the Constitution from disaster at the inauguration of a new building of North Bengal Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

She told the CJI and many judges present at the event in Jalpaiguri, “Please see our constitution and democracy must be protected from disaster. Our safety, security, history, geography and boundaries should be protected. There should be no media trial before finalizing any case.”

In wake of the case against her at the Supreme Court for obstructing the Enforcement Directorate’s raid, the CM added, “There is a trend to malign people nowadays. There are so many agencies defaming people. This is a deliberate attempt. Please protect the people.”

She however pointed out, “I'm not speaking for me. I am saying this to save democracy, citizens, judiciary, constitution and the country. We are under your custody. You are the guardian of the constitution. Nobody is superior to you.”

Ms Banerjee added, “Let the judiciary be of the people, for the people, by the people. Judiciary is the custodian of our constitution. It is our request on behalf of all the people of our country that there should not be any bar of casteism and religionism. Let us work together. Let us speak for unity, think for unity and work for unity.”

She also argued, “We want to do so many things for the judiciary because nowadays three things are important. First is the Constitution. Then comes citizens of the country followed by the judiciary and media.”

Supporting the young legal professionals, Ms Banerjee said, “Please take care of our new generation of lawyers. The junior lawyers are struggling. They are not getting their benefits. We want to see them getting proper benefits.”

Taking a swipe at union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also present there, she quipped, “Law minister, please don't mind. Though the government of India has stopped funds, we are continuing our work.”