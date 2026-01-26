Didi To Visit New Delhi Soon Over SIR; Constitution Needs Collective Our Vigilance, Says TMC Chief

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee indicated on Monday that she would visit New Delhi soon apparently in a bid to highlight the gross anomalies in the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list in the state to corner BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

This is going to be her first tour to the national capital after the SIR began in the state amid opposition from her party and has triggered an unending fear among the voters. Ms Banerjee dropped the hint of her Delhi visit during an informal interaction on the sidelines of ‘At Home’ ceremony hosted by governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Trinamul Congress supremo however did not specify the date of her upcoming tour. According to sources, she may undertake the tour either during the budget session in the Parliament next month so that she can meet and interact with the MPs of anti-BJP parties or after the publication of the final voters' list at the end of the SIR.

Earlier in the day, Ms Banerjee called for "collective vigilance" of the constitution and pluralism. She posted on X-handle, “On this Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the core values of our Constitution — justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Let us strive towards plurality, diversity, inclusiveness and social harmony.”

The CM added, “I am reminded today of the old saying: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. I urge everyone today to exercise this vigil. Our republic and our Constitution today demand our collective vigilance. Today, I salute to all our freedom fighters, all the makers of our Constitution, as well as all our jawans and common citizens of India.”