Didi To CEC: Reject BJP-Bid To Add 30k Voters To WB List From Other States

Kolkata: Shooting a fresh letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to fudge West Bengal voters' list with the addition of around 30,000 names of voters from other states through fraudulent Form 6 applications in the last phase of the special intensive revision (SIR). The chief minister also urged the CEC not to "entertain" the applications.

She alleged in her letter, “Credible reports indicate that large numbers of Form 6 applications are being submitted by BJP agents at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and across several districts. These do not seem to be routine applications for voter inclusion but a mischievous ploy to include non-residents in the electoral roll. There are serious concerns that these applications may pertain to individuals who are not genuine residents of Bengal and have no legitimate connection to the state.”

She also claimed, “Similar patterns were reportedly observed prior to elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi. Such actions, if true, would be illegal, unconstitutional and fundamentally undemocratic, reflecting mala fide intent and ill motive. This is not the standard expected of a constitutional authority.”

Referring to a Supreme Court order to solve ‘adjudicated’ cases for logical discrepancies, followed by a scope to the deleted voters of the supplementary lists for appeal to appellate tribunals for their inclusions, Ms Banerjee pointed out, “The recourse which has been taken by the CEO vis-à-vis the Election Commission in this regard is wholly unreasonable in view of the facts that the deadline was fixed and the Hon'ble Supreme Court has made very clear in their earlier orders that all claims and objections, i.e., inclusion and deletion, would be decided by the adjudicating officer.”

She added, “Thus, the consideration of nearly 30000 applications for inclusion, which would be decided only by the CEO or any other administrative officers is totally illegal and is beyond the scope of the Order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Therefore, we request you not to entertain any such applications for inclusion after the publication of the final Electoral Roll on 28.02.2026.”

The TMC chief further argued, “The issuance of the Memo No. 3420-Home(Elec) dated 27th March 2026 allowing addition through Form 6 and addition by shifting through Form 8 considered till the last day of nomination is absolutely illegal and unfair by reasons of the Orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and beyond the statutory scheme of the Registration of the Electors Rules 1960. These provisions are intended for limited purposes, primarily benefiting prospective candidates and cannot be invoked for bulk consideration of applications.”