Didi Tells Sandeshkhali: Don't Take Money from BJP

Kolkata: Visiting Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal almost a year after it became infamous, chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked the local populace on Monday not to get lured by BJP's moneypower.

The Trinamul Congress supremo however remained silent on her party strongman Shahjahan Sheikh from the area who was arrested by the state police on February 29 after his disappearance for two months following a massive public outburst against his atrocities on women.

Shahjahan was then wanted by the Enforcement Directorate for orchestrating an attack on its team for raiding his house on January 5 in the ration scam.

Chairing a public meeting, the CM said, “Huge money was pumped in here to buy people. But later everything turned out to be false. Don't fall for the prey of naughty men. Don't fall for BJP's money. Eliminate their defamation, lies and misinformation. Let peace prevail here."

She was referring to the BJP's high voltage allegations of sexual exploitation of female villagers against Shahjahan and other TMC leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha Election.

Ms Banerjee told the crowd, "Don't go even if someone calls you. It's your right not to go. And the biggest devils are the Left who once killed people. They are hypocrites. Remember, if something happens in Sandeshkhali, I get to know in a minute. I serve the people as their 'Paharadar'."

She later announced several welfare projects at the block and beyond. The list includes the renaming of Star Theatre, a famous cinema hall of yesteryears, in North Kolkata after Noti Binodini, a popular theatre artist of the British era.

The TMC chief however cautioned the people against giving money to anyone to avail any government welfare scheme. “This money is from the government. This is yours. So do not give money to anyone for government projects,” she said.