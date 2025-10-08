Didi Tells PM Modi: Shah To Be Your Mir Zafar One Day

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to “trust” his closest party and cabinet colleague Amit Shah so much that the present union home would be his 'Mir Zafar' in future.

“This is entirely a game of Amit Shah. He works as an acting PM. But the PM knows everything. I am sorry to say this. We can request the PM: Don't trust Amit Shah always. Ek din Woh Aapka Bada Mir Zafar Ho Jayega (One day he will become your Mir Zafar). Take a prior note of it. Morning shows the day,” the CM said.

She was referring to the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR), due in the state before the Assembly polls next year, while speaking to the media upon her return to the city from North Bengal visit to the flood-hit areas.

Ms Banerjee added, “Their (BJP) leader visits Bengal, holds meetings and declares that a few lakh voters’ names will be dropped from the list. There is a natural calamity, rainy season and festival now. How can the SIR with all getting their names enlisted happen in just 15 days? What do they think? Is the Commission for the BJP or should it be for democratic and civil rights of the people?”

Lashing out at the BJP further, Ms Banerjee alleged, “These people will finish the country. I'm sorry to say this. I have seen so many governments but none of them was so arrogant and dictatorial. Bhayanak Government Ka Bhayanak Acharan (Dangerous behaviour of a dangerous government).”

Referring to recent communal violence in neighbouring Odisha, the TMC chief claimed, “Cuttack is burning. Communal riots have been triggered by BJP and Bajrang Dal.” She also slammed the saffron party over the treatment of a TMC delegation to Tripura to protest the vandalism of a party office.

Ms Banerjee claimed that within 30 minutes of her announcement on Tuesday of a factory of a corporate major, the event got cancelled. She pointed out, “I got a message that it was cancelled because of ill-health. I don’t blame him. This is a high-loaded virus that threatens everybody.”