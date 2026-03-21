Didi Slams Modi For 'Unofficial' Prez Rule In WB

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing an “unofficial” President's Rule through the Election Commission's unprecedented bureaucratic rejig ahead of the Assembly Election in the state out of his fear for BJP’s defeat.

The Trinamul Congress supremo also predicted that around 10 lakh voters' names including a particular community in three bordering districts have been marked by the EC for fresh deletion in the special intensive revision’s (SIR) first supplementary list which was supposed to be out during the day.

Ms Banerjee claimed at TMC manifesto release in her residence, “It's not unofficial but an official President's Rule that has been imposed here! Shame! Modiji has resorted to the President's Rule to conduct polls here. Why does he fear the people of Bengal so much?”

She argued, “There is a proverb: History repeats itself. The British shifted the capital to Delhi from Kolkata fearing the people here because they knew they would not be able to tame them. Similarly, Bengal has long been BJP's target as they don't want the state to exist for its rich culture, history, heritage and talent.”

Lashing out at the BJP, the CM alleged, “They have imposed the President's Rule already. They are not talking about it. But their activities prove that. Action is the reaction and action is the reality. People are against them. They will diffuse their audacity totally.”

On the first supplementary list, Ms Banerjee pointed out, “The SIR list, which was expected today, did not come out. Thus, days get wasted. I heard that nearly 22 lakh names have been sorted out of around 60 lakhs which have been ‘under adjudication' for logical discrepancies.”

She added, “Out of the figure, 10 lakhs have been removed from the voters' list. Most of these deletions were made in Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur, targeting a particular community. Many Hindu, Rajbanshi and Matua names have been axed.”

The TMC chief further mentioned, “They are pseudo-religious. They only show off in the name of religion. We have knocked everywhere, from EC to judiciary to streets to rallies. If it takes around 20 days to sort out 22 lakh names, can the entire process be completed before the polls?”

She then accused the Prime Minister's Office and union home minister Amit Shah’s office of threatening the state government officials and allowing money flow, mafia, arms and drugs across the border.

The TMC manifesto this time promises 10 pledges– Lakshmir Bhandar, Yuba Sathi, a ₹30,000 crore-agricultural budget, housing, clean drinking water supply, Duare Chikitsa (medical at doorstep), holistic upgradation of government education, business and industry, old age pension support and creation of seven new districts in the state.