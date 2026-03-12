Didi Slams Centre for Fuel Crisis

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Centre for the LPG crisis in the country in wake of a war in the Middle East. She alleged that the union government could have avoided the announcement for the consumers to wait for supply for at least 25 days between two bookings.

Ms Banerjee told a Bengali TV news channel, “The Centre should have first ensured enough reserves of LPG, oil and gas. But instead of doing that it imposed restrictions without any proper planning to tackle the situation. Why did they announce people wont get gas if 25 days have not passed between two bookings?”

She added, “The announcement itself created panic among the people. One should think of the alternatives before making such an announcement. The Centre can conduct SIR and delete voters but it cannot manage the country's gas and oil reserves. Its lack of proper policy to tackle the crisis is indirectly helping the black marketeers.”

The CM argued, “The Centre is only busy in politics and not in tackling price rise. Our government has financial problems, yet we can try to help people. I want to provide a subsidy if required though it will not help much if gas itself is not available.” She later held a meeting with the representatives of the oil marketing companies to review their stock and supply.

“We have decided to create an SOP to spread awareness among the people daily. We have requested them not to send gas that is refined here, outside the state until the situation normalises. We have refineries in Haldia, Kalyani and Durgapur. We also urged them to ensure uninterrupted supply for mid-day meals, hospitals and hostels and no trouble to domestic consumers,” Ms Banerjee elaborated.

She suggested that the state government can create a green channel for the smooth supply of gas cylinders in every area.