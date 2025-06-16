Didi Slams BJP For Indian Bengalis' Push Back To Bangladesh

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday trained guns against the BJP-rule at the Centre and states for the recent push back of the Bengali speaking Indians allegedly by the BSF across the border to Bangladesh.

Lashing out at the BJP MLAs in the Assembly, the CM said, “If someone speaks Bengali, he is labelled as Bangladeshi and then is pushed back to Bangladesh. Don't you feel ashamed about it? The BJP government did it in Maharashtra.”

She added, “Although those people have their Aadhar Cards, PAN and other valid identity proof, they were treated this way just because they speak Bengali. I condemn this act. Such a tendency is emerging in some states which have ‘double engine’ governments.”

Ms Banerjee was referring to the push back of three Indian nationals from Bengal after they were detained by the police last week suspecting them as Bangladeshis in Mumbai where they were working as migrant workers. The trio returned on Sunday following her intervention.

Meanwhile, Kumargram BJP MLA Manoj Oraon was marshalled and suspended by Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee from the House for disrupting proceedings after the Trinamul Congress supremo finished her speech about SC/ST reservations and Central discrimination in fund allocation to Bengal.

Mr Oraon was among the BJP MLAs who shouted slogans over Ms Banerjee's claims. The TMC MLAs countered them, leading to a verbal duel. The Speaker warned Mr Oraon who however defied them. He then ordered the Marshalls to remove him from the House and suspended him for the day.