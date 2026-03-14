Didi Plans Cultural Boards For 5 SC/ST, OBC Communities In WB

Kolkata: With an eye on the Assembly Election in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday a plan to set up cultural boards for five communities under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) category for their upliftment in the state.

She posted on X-handle, “I am pleased to announce that our government intends to constitute soon five new Cultural and Development Boards for the Munda (ST), Kora (ST), Dom (SC), Kumbhakar (OBC) and Sadgope (OBC) communities.” Her announcement also came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on her for insulting the tribals for protocol breach during President Droupadi Murmu's visit.

Ms Banerjee stated, “These communities are integral to the vibrant fabric of Bengal. My heartiest congratulations to all of them. These boards will protect their unique languages and traditions while ensuring better education, healthcare, and jobs. They will safeguard customary rights and bring further socio-economic growth.”

She added, “Since 2013, we have established many such boards for our weaker communities, ensuring their all-round development. Our commitment to Ma, Mati, Manush means, we remain dedicated to ensuring no community is left behind. Our goal is simple: to bring a smile to every face through inclusive progress and unwavering support.”