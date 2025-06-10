Didi: Pahalgam Attack a Result of Callousness of Centre

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir a "result of callousness" of the BJP government at the Centre. She also questioned the intelligence failure of the security apparatus behind the brutality in the valley.

Speaking in the Assembly on the motion on Operation Sindoor, the Trinamul Congress supremo alleged, “People love their country but some love to do their own ‘marketing’. The Centre totally failed in the Pahalgam incident.”

She claimed, “The ministers should resign. BJP is callous, a shame for the nation. There were so many troops, Army, BSF, and others. Still the terrorists came and killed the tourists. How did they come? And where did they go after taking lives? They are yet to be caught.”

Banerjee then pointed out, “There was a chance to grab Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But it didn't happen. How could Pakistan get a post in the UN against terrorism? Was there any deficiency in our diplomacy then? We don't support terrorism which has no religion.”

Lashing out at leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the CM said, “You couldn't protect the country but are now talking about Hindu religion to me! I follow the Hinduism of Ramakrishna, Gandhiji and not the fake one that you follow.”

Adhikari claimed that the CM praised Pakistan lavishly in her speech. He added, "Even Shahbaz Sharif doesn't praise Pakistan the way the CM did. She also belittled Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. TMC extends full support to terrorism and extremists. Mamata Banerjee's party men are turning Bengal into a valley of extremists and are protecting them."