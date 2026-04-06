Didi, Nephew Slam PM Modi's Silence On Pak Minister's Threat To Hit Kolkata

KOLKATA, April 6: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence to Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif’s recent threat to attack Kolkata. Ms Banerjee even wondered if Mr Modi had made a “blueprint” of another Pahalgam-like massacre over the cross-border threat to trigger sentiment among people ahead of the Assembly Election here.

The Trinamul Congress supremo also sought a probe against those who prompted Mr Asif to make the threat and Mr Modi's resignation for his silence. She said during her poll campaign at Nakashipara in Nadia, “When the Pakistan defence minister talks about targeting and attacking Kolkata, why didn't Mr Modi counter him saying ‘I will take strong action’ while visiting the state on Sunday? He was sitting silent!”

Sharpening her salvo, the CM asked the PM, “Is it because the blueprint is ready? Another Pahalgam (styled attack) before polls to woo people in a disguised game and pretention?” before asserting, “If people of Bengal are targeted, Bengal will target Delhi. Why didn't you take steps against those who had prompted the Pakistan defence minister to make these comments? We demand a probe into it.”

Ms Banerjee added, “Why didn't you take action? If someone talks about targeting Kolkata, we won't tolerate it as Indian citizens like we don't do it if anyone threatens to attack our country. Still, you didn't utter anything because you also intend to target Bengal. So when the Pakistan defence minister threatens to target Bengal, you prefer to stay silent, shutting your mouth with plasters. Aren't you ashamed? You must resign first.”

Echoing her, Mr Banerjee said during his campaign in Malda, “The Prime Minister, union home minister and defence minister are silent after the Pakistan defence minister's threat. I have written Khawaja Asif's name on a piece of paper. The day a government of INDIA and Mamata Banerjee will come to power, we will storm his home. Someone sitting in Pakistan threatens to attack Kolkata but our PM visits Coochbehar, calling for the ouster of TMC from power!”

The TMC national general secretary pointed out, “Instead of torturing common people here, let the BSF, CRPF, Indian Army and Air Force be given freedom to capture Lahore and Rawalpindi. Mr Modi is declaring war against his political opponents by using the military while Iran is fighting a war against Israel and the US.

Our PM and union home minister have no spine. They call us ‘Bangladeshi, Pakistani’ but can't react when someone threatens to attack Kolkata and Delhi from Bangladesh or Pakistan. This is BJP. Is this your chest of 56 inches? If you have guts, take control of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir which is an integral part of India. If you can do it, 10 crore people including TMC of Bengal will support you.”