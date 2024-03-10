Didi, Nephew Slam 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Slogan; CM Hails Arun Goel for Quiting EC

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha Election slogan ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ from 'Jana Gorjon Sabha' of the Trinamul Congress at the Brigade Parade Ground in the city on Sunday.

Ms Banerjee wondered, “What ‘guarantee’ are they giving? There is no value in their ‘guarantee’ that hikes LPG cooking gas cylinders’ price. Before elections, they drop prices by Rs 100 but increase it by Rs 1,000 post-poll. They pocketed Rs 70,000 crores by shooting up the cooking gas prices. Didn't they think about the poor? Where was the guarantee then?”

Echoing her, Mr Banerjee alleged, “Bohiragoto (outsiders) come here from Delhi and talk about ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ which has zero warranty. Thieves are going to the BJP instead of going to jail. Earlier, the judges used to punish criminals and send them to jail but in Modi's New India, the crooks and thieves felicitate the judges’ entry to the BJP. This is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. Whose guarantee does Bengal want? Modi or Didi? Who will you choose, Bengal's Bhoomiputro (son of the soul) or Bohiragoto?”

Reacting to Election Commissioner Arun Goel’s unexpected exit from the central poll panel, Ms Banerjee observed, “An Election Commissioner resigned yesterday. I read in news reports how forcefully they tried to take over the control of Bengal which he didn't accept. We salute him from this meeting for not succumbing to their pressure.”

She added, “This proves that they (BJP) are misusing the Election Commission. They are a blot on the election and are working under the directives of the BJP government. They are trying to loot the elections. This was proved by the Election Commissioner's resignation yesterday.”

The TMC supremo also warned her party leaders of fresh raids by the ED and advised them, “Do not be afraid and ask for proper documents if it wants to raid your house.” She further asserted her support to the people of North Bengal a day after Mr Modi's rally in Siliguri.

On the citizenship laws, Ms Banerjee argued, “Before Election, BJP talks about CAA. But after the polls, they backtrack. They will snatch everything from you and force you to go to the other side. But I will not allow anyone to go to the detention camp. I will not allow NRC or CAA here.”