Didi Meets Narendra Modi, Raises State Issues

The meeting took place hours after Mr Modi tore into the Trinamul Congress government and slammed the CM over violence against women, corruption and scams at a BJP rally in Arambagh of Hooghly and arrived at Raj Bhavan where he would spend the night.

The CM later said, "Election is yet to be declared. There is a protocol for us to meet the President and PM whenever they visit here. Since I could not go to RCTC, I got time to meet him here and speak about the state issues. It was my courtesy and protocol meeting. This was not at all a political meeting. We chatted for some time. Chat happens between us more than talk on politics."

Asked about the demand for clearance of central dues, she said, "I raised that matter too. We will speak at political meetings about whatever we have to say. Nothing has been finalized so far. Some people are spreading rumors. Party will declare when it will be decided. "

The Congress and CPI(M) alleged a “setting” between the TMC and BJP on the eve of the Lok Sabha Election. Before the CM met the PM, leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari however claimed, “Mr Modi was vocal against corruption and vowed to spare none. Now Ms Banerjee is going to fall at his feet. But I can tell here there will be no gain.”

Meanwhile TMC leader Kunal Ghosh called himself a “misfit” in the party and wished on X-handle to quit his posts of state general secretary and party spokesperson.