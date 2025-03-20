Didi forms task force to run WB during her UK tour

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday set up a task force of five ministers that will run her government in the state during her upcoming London visit for a week. She will fly to the UK on Friday and will return here on March 28.

During the tour, Ms Banerjee will address an investment meet being organised by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation along with the UK India Business Council and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on March 25. She will also address an event at the University of Oxford on March 27.

A day before her tour, Ms Banerjee said at the state secretariat Nabanna, “I have formed a task force of five ministers. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Firhad Hakim, Sujit Basu and Aroop Biswas will be at Nabanna to look after everything.” The task force will be in constant touch with the CM.

Ms Banerjee added, “The chief secretary will accompany me abroad. In his absence, land department secretary Bibek Kumar, finance department secretary Prabhat Misra, state home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, DGP Rajeev Kumar, and Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma will look after the administration.”

The Trinamul Congress supremo also informed that her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee and TMC veteran Subrata Bakshi would be at the helm of the party affairs and address the ‘issues’ in her absence.

Ms Banerjee however accused the opposition of circulating defamatory emails about her government. She claimed, “These messages have reached us from abroad as well. Do our opponents think we have no connections? Defaming Bengal will not be tolerated. You can insult me but not Mother Bengal.”