Didi Ends 5-Day Dharna After Fresh SC Order Into SIR In WB

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ended her Dharna in the city after five days, claiming to have received “justice to a great extent” in the Supreme Court’s order to constitute an appellate tribunal, comprising of retired Chief Justices and former judges of High Courts, to hear appeals against the deletion of voters' names in the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR).

On Tuesday evening, the Trinamul Congress supremo made the announcement of lifting her stir from the venue of her agitation at Metro Channel in Esplanade about the fresh SC order earlier in the day into the SIR, that brought her a relief, following a request by her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

She said, “We have got justice to a great extent and are withdrawing our Dharna temporarily. We were here for this over the last five days. If needed, I can be here for 50 days also. The election is nearing. We launched our Dharna for two reasons. One was the arbitrary deletion and ‘adjudication' of voters' names and to ensure that they get back their rights and the second was that the EC was misleading the judiciary about the SC verdict.”

Ms Banerjee added, “The SC order has opened the door for justice. It's a victory for the people. We consulted it with our lawyers. The matter will be pending at the SC even if the polls are announced. But those whose names were either deleted or placed ‘under adjudication' for logical discrepancies can move the tribunal. I was on fast here for 26 days against the forcible land acquisition in Singur. Look how history repeats itself.”

The CM later met former governor CV Ananda Bose. She posted on X-handle, “After concluding our five-day dharna at Dharmatala, I took a moment to personally meet C. V. Ananda Bose, the Hon’ble Ex Governor of West Bengal, ahead of his departure tomorrow. Dr. Bose is an erudite and distinguished individual, and during his tenure I had the opportunity to engage with him on matters concerning the welfare and progress of our state and its people.”

Ms Banerjee noted, “I have always valued these interactions. I extend my warmest wishes to Dr. Bose for all his future endeavours. I am confident that with his wisdom and experience, he will continue to honour any responsibility he undertakes in the days to come.”