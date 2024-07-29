Didi Dares BJP to Divide Bengal; Suvendu Backtracks After Call for Assembly Voting

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dared the BJP to divide the state and sought voting on the demand in the Assembly. She threw the challenge to the saffron party while speaking at a session in the Assembly.

Swinging into damage control, leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari clarified that BJP has no such demand. His claim however rejects calls of many MPs in his party, from Sukanta Majumdar, state president and union minister, to Ananta Maharaj to Nishikant Dubey.



Ms Banerjee said at the House during a discussion, “BJP has not given North Bengal anything despite winning so many seats from the region. Whenever an election comes, calls for division and partition crop up also. A conspiracy is going on to divide Bengal.”



In a veiled reference to Mr Majumdar, Mr Maharaj and Mr Dubey, she added, “While some are talking about carving out Cooch Behar, others demand inclusion of North Bengal into the North East and creation of a separate state with Malda and Murshidabad. Everyone is sharing their own thoughts.”



Daring the BJP, the Trinamul Congress supremo pointed out, “Let them come to do it. I will also show them how to resist them. If they have guts, let them come to the Assembly. Let there be voting to know if people of Bengal at all support those who want it.”



She also informed that her party MPs would raise the apathy of the Centre in the parliament. Mr Adhikari later said, “BJP has a clear stand that we don't want division of Bengal. Our sole demand is to identify the infiltrators to stop the persecution of Hindus. Rohingyas must be driven out.”

Ms Banerjee later stated that she had proposed the Niti Aayog during its meeting last week to set up the India-Bhutan River Commission.