Mamata Accuses CEC Of Threatening Bengal Officials





Her remarks came after several officials, including Director General (Law and Order) Vineet Goyal, were reportedly reprimanded by the CEC during the meeting.Addressing a gathering at her protest venue in Esplanade, Banerjee criticised Kumar and alleged that officers were being intimidated. “Poor Vanish Kumar. I pity him. I'm not disrespecting any chair. We use the word ‘vanish’ because black people turn white in the washing machine. Strong vanishing powder! I heard that even today officers were threatened a lot in the meeting. He (Kumar) told them he would take action not only now, if his words are not followed, but also post the month of May,” she said.She further said, “Courage is good but audacity isn't. Will you have the chair after May? Save your chair before threatening the officers and people of Bengal.”Referring to the recent exit of C.V. Ananda Bose as West Bengal Governor, Banerjee alleged that the move was suspicious and linked it to political motives.She also accused the Election Commission of planning to remove voters from electoral rolls and tamper with electronic voting machines during the polls.The Trinamul Congress leader further alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence various institutions ahead of the elections.