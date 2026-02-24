Didi: BJP-CPI(M) Alliance Rise Renamed Kerala; TMC Chief Calls BJP 'Anti-Bengal' For Not Renaming WB

Kolkata: As the Centre renamed Kerala as Keralam on Tuesday, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee attributed the result to “an alliance growing between BJP and CPI(M)” in the southern state while accusing the union government of not renaming West Bengal as Bangla despite her repeated push as chief minister.

She claimed, “I have no problem over other states being renamed. We are very much flexible. We are not against any state and love all of them. They have got it because of an alliance growing between BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala now. This is not an unwritten alliance anymore. It has become a written one. Today's incident proves that.”

Ms Banerjee however greeted the Keralites for getting the new identity. “I congratulate my brothers and sisters of Kerala over the state's renaming by the BJP-ruled union cabinet following the state government's proposal,” she added before raising her demand once again and attacking the Centre for sitting on it.

She pointed out, “I wonder why we would be limited to W, Y and Z for so long while all places are renamed following the state government's proposals. As a result of this, when our candidates appear at examinations and interviews, they are either called last among the states or made to sit in the last bench.”

Ms Banerjee argued, “I also get the chance, alphabetically, in the last when I go somewhere. Keeping the culture, civilization and philosophy of Bengal in mind, we too wanted to rename our state as ‘Bangla’ in the Assembly two-three times. We were initially asked to make the name the same in Bengali, Hindi and English. Then we passed it in the Assembly again.”

She alleged, “I later took it up with the Prime Minister and union home minister repeatedly while meeting them on various occasions. Somehow, I feel that they are anti-Bangla and so, they insult our icons. They utter Bangla for votes during elections. That's why our state has still not been renamed.”