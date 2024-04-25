Who is the Real Successor of YSR Legacy? Jagan Asks People in Pulivendula

YSR Kadapa: Addressing a public gathering before filing a nomination in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh Chief minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy posed a crucial question to the attendees, urging them to decide the true inheritor of YS Rajashekhar Reddy's legacy. This perhaps was a veiled reference to his sister Sharmila who joined the Congress.



"Who targeted the YSR family? Who conspired and sought revenge against YSR?" Jagan questioned. He pressed further, asking, "Who is named in the CBI chargesheet?"

Highlighting the orchestrated efforts to dismantle the YSR family, Jagan asked, "Who conspired to undermine YSR's legacy?" He pointedly addressed those who aligned themselves with opposition parties such as TDP and Congress, accusing them of executing schemes against YSR.

"Are they the true inheritors of YSR?" Jagan challenged, referring to individuals purportedly reading scripts to malign YSR's name. "Do you stand by the YSRC legacy, or those scheming to erase YSR's name?" he asked the people.